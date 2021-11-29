Coronavirus live | Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease, says WHO

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised guidelines mandating that all international passengers entering India have to submit 14-day travel details and upload a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The new guidelines will come into effect from December 1. The RT-PCR report to be uploaded should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey.

Cautioning that overall testing and the proportion of RT-PCR tests have declined in some States, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday directed that “ample testing infrastructure need to be operationalised to tackle any surge due to Omicron, the mutated COVID virus”. The Ministry has written to the State Governments stating that in the absence of sufficient testing, it is extremely difficult to determine the true level of infection spread.

Editorial | Scale up supplies: On Omicron variant

Lead | What the Omicron variant means for India

Read | More cases of Omicron variant pop up as world rushes to learn more

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

International

Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease, says WHO

The World Health Organization has said it is “not yet clear” whether the newly-detected coronavirus variant Omicron is more transmissible or causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including the highly-transmissible and globally prevalent Delta variant.

“There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants,” the WHO said, It added that initial reported infections were among university studies -- younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease -- but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks. -PTI

Karnataka

Awaiting nod on booster dose

The State has written to the Centre seeking permission to vaccinate health workers with a booster dose in the light of clusters being reported in parts of the State even as the number of tests will be increased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “The Centre has to take a call for the entire country. Once we receive permission we will go ahead.”

Karnataka

Government advises schools, colleges to postpone social, cultural events

With COVID-19 clusters detected in colleges and schools in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru, and fears of a resurgence with the emergence of the Omicron strain, the Government, on Sunday issued fresh measures that educational institutions should take.

In a circular, the Department of Health and Family Welfare advised educational institutions across the State to postpone social and cultural events for two months. The advisory stated that conferences, seminars, academic events, etc., in educational institutions, wherever possible, may be postponed. “Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode with minimal physical attendance and with more persons attending through virtual mode,” it noted.

Egypt

Egypt authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds

Egypt authorized on Sunday Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15, the cabinet said in a statement.

The step effectively lowers the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, which was 15 years old previously. -Reuters

Canada

Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Canada, government says

Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Southern Africa last week, have been confirmed in Canada, provincial health officials said on Sunday.

The cases were reported in two people who recently travelled to Nigeria, the Ontario government said in a statement. -Reuters

South Africa

WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant.

WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions. -AP

South Africa

South Africa to remain on lowest lockdown level; calls for immediate end to travel ban

South Africa will remain on the lowest 'Level One' of its five-level lockdown strategy to fight the Covid-19 pandemic despite the global panic around the detection of the Omicron variant in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday.

Mr. Ramaphosa also called on more than 20 countries that have imposed travel bans to and from South Africa and its neighbours to immediately end the ban to avoid further harm to the economies of these countries, which have already been battered by the pandemic.

“In taking the decision not to impose further restrictions at this stage, we considered the fact that when we encountered previous waves of infection, vaccines were not widely available and far fewer people were vaccinated,” Mr. Ramaphosa said in a national broadcast. -PTI

International

Countries suspend flights with South Africa over Omicron concern

Morocco will ban all inbound international passenger flights for two weeks starting November 29 due to concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Moroccan government said in a statement on Sunday.

The Philippines on Sunday further tightened border controls to keep out the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, adding seven European countries to a travel ban that initially covered seven African nations.

U.S. health officials on Sunday said they were preparing for the likely appearance of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, with restrictions set to begin on Monday against travelers from eight southern African countries.

Rwanda has suspended direct flights to and from southern Africa due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Prime Minister's office said on Sunday.

Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. -Reuters, AP

Austria

Protests in Austria over compulsory vaccination

Tens of thousands of Austrians rallied this weekend to protest against the government’s introduction of compulsory vaccination — the first EU country to do so — as the Chancellor insisted on Sunday that the move would represent “a minor interference” compared to the alternatives.

One of the largest demonstrations was held in the southern city of Graz, where police said late Saturday that around 25,000 people had gathered in a rally that remained mostly peaceful.

Uttar Pradesh

International passengers arriving at Lucknow airport to undergo RT-PCR test, home quarantine

All international passengers arriving at the Lucknow airport will have to undergo RT-PCR test and eight-day home quarantine, the district administration said on Sunday following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Lucknow district administration has laid emphasis on safety measures and issued directions for adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at the domestic and international terminals. -PTI

The Netherlands

13 air passengers in Netherlands found infected with new variant

Dutch health authorities said on Sunday they had discovered at least 13 cases of the new Omicron strain among passengers on two flights from South Africa.

The infections were found after 61 out of 600 travellers on the two KLM planes tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Friday.

UK

Third Omicron case detected in U.K., face masks compulsory from Tuesday

A third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the U.K., the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Sunday.

The latest case, like the two others, is linked to travel to southern Africa, where the variant was identified, but the individual is no longer in the U.K.

However, the UKHSA revealed that the individual spent time in the Westminster area of central London before departure and also warned that it is “very likely” more cases of the new potentially highly infectious variant will be detected over the coming days as a result of “focussed contact tracing”. -PTI

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep admin revises travel restrictions in view of Omicron

In view of a new coronavirus variant Omicron being reported from various parts of the world, the Lakshadweep administration on Sunday revised the travel restrictions and quarantine norms in the island archipelago.

This new variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, the administration said in an order.

It said that anyone wishing to visit the island archipelago shall carry with them a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 48 hours of the travel and submit the same at the entry and exit points. -PTI