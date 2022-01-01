Coronavirus Live Updates | Amid spike, Centre urges more RATs

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

How Delhi judges judges helped save lives during corona

As we close another challenging year with a new variant of the Coronavirus rearing its head, it is time to express gratitude to some of our distinguished judges of the Delhi High Court whose timely intervention gave a push to the collective efforts to tide over the pandemic crisis during the year.

From lengthy court proceedings over weekends to urgent late-night hearings, the judges went beyond the call of duty to hear out the helpless public who turned to the judiciary when everything else failed.

National

Omicron surge stretches a Central genome lab

The surge in coronavirus cases appears to be stretching the organisational capacity of labs tasked with sequencing virus genomes.

The Delhi-based National Centres for Disease Control (NCDC), a Union Health Ministry laboratory and a key lab in India's genome sequencing network, has asked States to temporarily pause sending COIVD positive samples to it. For the past year, labs have been sending the NCDC samples to check for the presence of key variants of concern and since December Omicron.

U.S.A.

Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, further delaying the submission it had expected by the end of this year.

The company's announcement on Friday follows submission of final data related to the vaccine's manufacturing processes to the regulator, which is a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application (EUA).

Novavax has had to delay its U.S. submission multiple times due to development and manufacturing setbacks. A report earlier this year said the methods Novavax used to test the efficacy of its vaccine had fallen short of regulators' standards.- Reuters

National

Amid spike, Centre urges more RATs

India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. It also recorded 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Taking cognisance of the surge, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research Balram Bhargava jointly wrote a letter to the States to “increase testing” by employing rapid antigen tests (RAT). The gold standard test for confirming COVID-19 is the RT-PCR. However, the RAT, though less accurate, gives results much faster.

National

Over 145 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Govt.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 145 crore on Friday with more than 52 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the day, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, it said.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year."- PTI

Kolkata

With rising COVID-19 cases, Kolkata to mark out fresh containment zones

With the number of fresh Covid-19 infections increasing, Kolkata Municipal Corporation will mark out 17 containment zones in different parts of the city, Mayor Firhad Hakim said Friday.

Mr. Hakim told reporters with over 1,000 people reporting Covid positive in the metropolis, the civic body will also make 'Safe Homes' set up during the first Coranavirus pandemic wave operational again for people who could not self-isolate themselves as they either lived alone with no care-giver or had too little living space.

He said 80% of the COVID positive cases were asymptomatic, 17% had mild symptoms while 3 % need hospitalisation according to an analysis of date done by KMC and health experts.- PTI

National

SII gets DCGI nod to manufacture drug substance, test it for developing jab against Omicron

India's drug regulator on Friday approved Serum Institute of India's proposal to manufacture a drug substance for new Covid vaccine against Omicron variant of coronavirus and carry out its testing and analysis, official sources said.

The move assumes significance in view of the country reporting a rise in daily new COVID-19 cases which include the Omicron variant.

Looking to undertake vaccine research against the Omicron variant, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, Prakash Kumar Singh, recently had submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for grant of permission to manufacture Drug substance of SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-l9)Recombinant Spike Nanoparticle Vaccine (Omicron Variant) for examination test and analysis.- PTI

Rajasthan

Will impose more curbs in Jaipur as COVID situation may turn explosive: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will impose more curbs to check the coronavirus spread in state capital Jaipur as the situation may turn explosive and can’t be taken lightly.

At a review meeting which was telecast live on social media platforms, he directed officials to increase testing in the capital.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh suggested closing of schools while close of religious places and curbs on gathering in weddings were also recommended.

Jaipur had reported 185 of 252 positive cases on Thursday. Of 773 active cases, 521 are in Jaipur.- PTI