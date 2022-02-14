Coronavirus Live Updates | No more week-long quarantine for people arriving from abroad

All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival.

All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajasthan

All private, govt. schools in Rajasthan urban areas allowed to hold educational activities up to Class 5

The Rajasthan government on Sunday permitted all private and government schools in urban areas to hold educational activities up to class 5. The orders of the Home Department will come into effect from February 16.

The Home Department on Sunday issued fresh guidelines to all private and government schools in urban areas of the state to conduct educational activities up to class 5.

Students would only be allowed to come to campus for studies after the written consent of their parents or guardian. The facility of online study would continue like earlier.- PTI

France

Paris police hold 81 over banned anti-vaccine convoy

Paris police said they arrested 97 people who defied a ban on a Canada-style protest convoy over coronavirus regulations to try block traffic in the capital, with 81 still in custody Sunday.

Thousands of demonstrators from across France attempted to block traffic in the capital Saturday in a self-proclaimed “freedom convoy” of cars, trucks and campervans. Hundreds of them continued on to Brussels on Sunday.

In Paris, more than 100 vehicles managed to converge on the Champs-Elysees avenue, where police used teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the “yellow vest” riots of 2018-2019.

Dozens of people remained on the famous avenue and in the nearby Bois de Boulogne forest park until early Sunday.- AFP

National

No more week-long quarantine for people arriving from abroad, new COVID-19 guidelines come into force

International passengers arriving at the IGI Airport here will not require to undergo mandatory weeklong quarantine as new COVID-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare come into force from Monday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed health officials and district magistrates to ensure the Centre’s revised COVID-19 guidelines for international arrivals are followed at the IGI Airport from Monday.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on February 10 released detailed guidelines for international arrivals at airports and seaports in the country, doing away with the quarantine provision.

According to the guidelines, all the passengers will show self-declaration form on arrival at the airport. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility under health protocol.

All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival. Earlier, such travellers were required to undergo weeklong home quarantine. - PTI

National

Daily COVID-19 cases in India plunge to 32,596

The country recorded 32,596 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of infections has reached 4.26 crore, and the active cases have come down to 4.7 lakh.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Sunday. However, Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Tripura and Ladakh had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 11,136 infections on Sunday, followed by Maharashtra (3,502) and Karnataka (2,372)