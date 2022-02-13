Daily COVID-19 cases in India plunge to 32,596

Active cases down to 4.7 lakh

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The Hindu Data Team

The country recorded 32,596 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of infections has reached 4.26 crore, and the active cases have come down to 4.7 lakh.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Sunday. However, Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Tripura and Ladakh had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 11,136 infections on Sunday, followed by Maharashtra (3,502) and Karnataka (2,372).

On Sunday, 328 deaths were recorded in India, considerably lower than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 5,09,024.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 146 fatalities (including backlogs), followed by Karnataka (27) and West Bengal recorded 27 deaths.

On Saturday, 14.15 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Sunday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 4.2%.

As of Sunday, 94.1% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 74% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 90.6% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 95.8 crore first doses, 75.4 crore second doses, and 1.64 crore booster doses have been administered across India.

Positive cases plummet to 749 in AP

Andhra Pradesh recorded further decline in COVID-19 positive cases which plummeted to 749 in 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Three deaths were reported, one each from Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts. As many as 6,271 people recovered, while 22,785 samples were tested, taking the cumulative samples tested so far in the State to 3,28,31,785.

According to a bulletin released by the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, the cumulative toll and tally has touched 14697 and 2309883 respectively, while the total active cases stand at 18929, against 2276257 recoveries.

For last many days, the East Godavari district has maintained the lead by recording the highest number of fresh Covid cases on a daily basis, although the number has been declining gradually. On Sunday, it reported 125 fresh cases, followed by West Godavari 120, Krishna 98, Guntur 88, Visakhapatnam 80, Chittoor 63, Prakasam 63, YSR Kapada 30, Anantapur 28, Nellore 19, Vizianagaram 18, Kurnool 15 and Srikakulam district two cases.