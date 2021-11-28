Coronavirus live | COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, November 27, 2021, even as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to contain the virus, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa.

In the wake of a new variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued new set of guidelines making two doses of COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for all domestic travellers, or shall be required to carry a COVID negative report of RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed a review of plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new COVID-19 virus variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron) found in South Africa that has been designated as a ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO). In a two-hour-long meeting with senior Central Government officials, Mr. Modi highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals and testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in educational institutions. Odisha reported over 70 cases in two educational institutions. Karnataka has been reporting clusters in Dharwad, Bengaluru and Mysuru districts.

Here are the latest developments:

Karnataka

New variant, clusters: Next 3 months crucial, say experts

Following growing concern about a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 and reporting of cluster infections in the State, COVID-19 experts here have cautioned that the next three months are crucial.

Following panic over reports of two South African nationals testing positive for COVID-19 at Bengaluru airport, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said there is no need to panic as no case of ‘Omicron’ has been detected in Karnataka.

In the light of the emerging new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) found in South Africa and emerging clusters in some colleges in Karnataka, the State Government has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people coming to the State from Kerala and Maharashtra.

TAC member Giridhar R. Babu, who also heads Lifecourse Epidemiology at Indian Institute of Public Health in Bengaluru, has said that restricting entry from a few countries is not going to help either prevent or control the spread of the new variant. “It is akin to closing a stable door after a horse has bolted. Instead, identify clusters of recent origin and do genomic sequencing. Since the day of first case of ‘Omicron’, establish travel history and identify secondary transmission throughout the world. If the primary case was in early November, it would not be difficult to miss areas of circulation,” he said in a series of tweets.

Goa

Two wards in Goa health facility to be kept for managing cases amid concerns over new coronavirus variants: government

The super-speciality block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be denotified as the COVID-19 facility, but two wards in the old GMCH wing will be dedicated for the management of cases amid the rising concern over new variants of coronavirus, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

The Goa government's decision comes amid rising concerns worldwide over the detection of patients infected with Omicron strain of coronavirus in South Africa. -PTI

International

Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron

Israel on Saturday said it would ban the entry of all foreigners into the country, making it the first country to shut its borders completely in response to the potentially more contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, and said it would also reintroduce counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology in order to contain the spread of the variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the ban, pending government approval, would last 14 days. -Reuters

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travellers from all countries

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days. -Reuters

International

Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mauritius suspend flights with South African countries over Omicron

Bangladesh on Saturday suspended travel from South Africa immediately, joining a growing list of countries banning travel to the country amid fears of the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, first detected there.

Pakistan on Saturday imposed a complete travel ban on six African countries and Hong Kong in the wake of the discovery of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa.

Mauritius will suspend all commercial passenger flights from South Africa from Nov. 28 due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, its foreign affairs ministry said on Saturday. -PTI, Reuters

National

New COVID-19 variant forces postponement of final two ODIs between hosts SA and Netherlands

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and Netherlands was on Saturday postponed amid concerns over a new variant of COVID-19 in the country.

The first ODI, part of the World Cup Super League, was abandoned due to heavy rain in Centurion on Friday. The next two matches were also scheduled at the same venue on November 28 and December 1. -PTI