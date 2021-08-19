Coronavirus live updates August 19,2021|No new restrictions on markets

The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak in person at the UN General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming "a super-spreader event".

Karnataka

No new restrictions on markets

The BBMP has imposed no new restrictions on markets and commercial hubs ahead of the festive season starting with Varamahalakshmi this August 20.

It plans to deploy more marshals to enforce mask and social distancing norms, penalise violators and make public announcements urging people to follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Marshals will be given daily targets to fine violators, sources said.

The onus will fall on shops, restaurants and mall owners to ensure that staff and public wear masks and there is no crowding. They will be penalised for crowding and can be shut down if they fail to adhere to the rules. All staff should have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the BBMP said.

International

The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak in person at the UN General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming "a super-spreader event".

"If delegations choose to travel to New York for the General Debate, the United States requests delegations bring the minimum number of travellers necessary." The US said the COVID-19 pandemic “continues to pose a significant health risk around the world,” with the virulence of the delta variant affecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people and hospitalizations increasing significantly in the United States.

"All counties in New York City are currently rated as having the highest level of community transmission,” the US note said.

Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,550, a health official said on August 19.

The new COVID-19 case was detected during testing at the airport. All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The archipelago now has only two active COVID-19 cases and both patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free, the official said.-PTI