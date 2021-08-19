Bengaluru

No new restrictions on markets

The crowd at K.R. Market in Bengaluru on Wednesday ahead of Varamahalakshmi festival.  

Contrary to expectations, the BBMP has imposed no new restrictions on markets and commercial hubs ahead of the festive season starting with Varamahalakshmi this Friday.

It plans to deploy more marshals to enforce mask and social distancing norms, penalise violators and make public announcements urging people to follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Marshals will be given daily targets to fine violators, sources said. The onus will fall on shops, restaurants and mall owners to ensure that staff and public wear masks and there is no crowding. They will be penalised for crowding and can be shut down if they fail to adhere to the rules. All staff should have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the BBMP said.

There were proposals within the BBMP to impose more restrictions including reducing the duration markets and commercial hubs stay open, increasing distance between street vendors, drawing boxes in front of shops for people to maintain strict queues and regulating crowd movement. However, the government was not keen on imposing more restrictions on economic activity, sources said.

“Continuous announcements through public addressal systems at markets on CAB, coupled with marshals regulating crowds will effectively manage the system. Nothing can substitute for people following CAB,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP.


