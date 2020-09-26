How long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of UN: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday. He is addressing the 75th session of the UNGA in Hindi.

'India will not hesitate in raising voice against enemies of humanity'

India will not hesitate in raising its voice against enemies of humanity, including terrorism, says Mr. Modi.

In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world, he adds.

'Moving forward with a vision of self-reliant India'

"We are moving forward with a vision of 'self-reliant India' that will also be a force multiplier for the global economy, says Mr. Modi.

India will help world with vaccine production: Modi

“India’s vaccine production, delivery capacity will be used to help humanity in fighting COVID-19,” Mr. Modi says. “India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity. India will not hesitate in raising its voice against enemies of humanity, including terrorism.”

"We are moving ahead with phase three clinical trials in India and in our neighbourhood. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines".

‘Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country’

“Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country,” the PM says. “When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any mala fide intent of making others dependent or hapless.”

‘Reform of United Nations is the need of the hour’

Reform of United Nations is the need of the hour, says the Prime Minister. “For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of UN,” he asks.

(With inputs from PTI)