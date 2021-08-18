Coronavirus live updates August 18, 2021| Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

Australia reported new 633 coronavirus cases on August 18, as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.

Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on August 18, as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.

The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on August 14. Three people died on August 17, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.

Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and the entire state has been locked down since August 14. - PTI

