Coronavirus | Indians diplomats return from Afghanistan, sent to ITBP quarantine facility

Thirty-one Indian nationals, including 26 security force personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and four diplomats from the Indian consulate in Jalalabad returned here from Afghanistan on Monday, after the government decided to temporarily close its Consulates in Jalalabad and Herat over fears of the coronavirus and growing security threats.

Watch | What is contact tracing?

All the personnel, who were brought in on a special Kam airlines flight from Kabul organised by the Afghanistan Embassy to fly out Afghan nationals, were taken directly to the ITBP special facility in Chhawla for 14 days of quarantine, the ITBP spokesperson said. Another group of Indian Ministry of External Affairs and ITBP personnel from the consulate in Herat, near the Iranian border, are expected to return on Thursday. As The Hindu had reported on Monday, operations at the Consulate, which will be serviced by local personnel, are being suspended, and will be resumed only after a detailed assessment, given the deteriorating security conditions in Afghanistan.

Bodies flown in

The widow of one of the victims in the March 25 Kabul Gurdwara attack was also flown back, accompanying the bodies of three Indians killed: Delhi resident Tian Singh, and Ludhiana residents Shankar Singh and Jiwan Singh. Tian Singh's last rites were held on Monday at a cremation ground here, amidst growing concerns over the safety of minorities in Afghanistan.

Also read | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

In the last few days, both Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal have called for the government to relocate Sikhs from Afghanistan, given the worsening security situation. Twenty-five Sikhs including a 6-year old child were killed during the attack on the Kabul Gurdwara claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan Province group (ISKP), which has been targetting minorities in the country, including two deadly attacks in Kabul this month.

‘Part of Afghan society’

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, Afghanistan’s Charge D’affaires Tahir Qadiry said that while his government understood the concerns, Sikhs and Hindus remain an “integral part” of Afghan society, and added that President Ashraf Ghani is “personally monitoring” investigations. “As a nation, our minorities adorn our diverse character. And that is why various programmes have been implemented to safeguard the rights and uplift the status of our Hindu and Sikh population. In a recent decree, the President facilitated the provision of identity cards through our Embassy to all Afghan Sikhs and Hindus born in India. There’s also a provision of reservation for Hindus and Sikhs in our Parliament,” he added.

Also read | ‘Heat is not a deterrent for transmission’: Your COVID-19 queries answered

When asked about the impact of the recent U.S.-Taliban deal on the security situation in the country, Mr. Qadiry said the Kabul attacks “warrant the pertinence of an enduring and perennial ceasefire, and the same has been stressed in the deal.” He said that the Ghani government had announced an all-inclusive negotiating team to begin talks with the Taliban, that were due on March 12, but have run into trouble over the issue of prisoner releases.

The envoy also thanked India for its cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis, and for allowing five special flights being operated this week in order to take out about 2,500 Afghan citizens. “We have continuously been engaged with Indian officials to work out modalities to evacuate all the stranded Afghan citizens in India, most of whom had come to India for tourism or to avail medical services,” he said, thanking the government for its cooperation, and Delhi police who helped bring the Afghan citizens from three different locations to the airport despite lockdown restrictions.