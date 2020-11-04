Coronavirus India lockdown day 223 updates | Delhi records highest single-day jump in COVID-19 infections

The Capital on Tuesday witnessed its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 6,725 persons were found positive in a 24-hour period, during which 59,540 tests were conducted — taking the positivity rate to 11.29%.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Daily case tally crosses 6K mark for first time

The Capital on Tuesday witnessed its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 6,725 persons were found positive in a 24-hour period, during which 59,540 tests were conducted — taking the positivity rate to 11.29%. According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 48 deaths and 3,610 recoveries were also recorded in the same period. There are now 36,375 active cases and 3,453 containment zones in the city.

Total cases now stand at 4,03,096 with 6,652 deaths and 3,60,069 recoveries. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.36% and the case fatality rate at 1.65%.

Tamil Nadu

Positivity rate down to 3.5% in TN

Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate is down to 3.5% from last month’s 10%, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Tuesday, even as another 2,435 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. “COVID-19 cases are on a declining trend.

At a time when the positivity rate is 15% and 35% in other parts of the country, Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate is 3.5%, from 4% last week and 10% last month,” he told reporters in Chennai.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra sees nearly 7,000 more recoveries

Maharashtra reported 6,973 recoveries on Tuesday as opposed to 4,909 new COVID-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries have now risen to 15,31,277 with the State’s recovery rate standing at 90.46%. The total case tally has reached 16,92,693 while the number of active cases has come down to 1,16,543.

Kerala

Test positivity rate dips to 11.2%

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph, which began plateauing a week ago continued the trend on Tuesday too, reporting 6,862 new cases, when 61,138 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Epidemiologists had earlier projected that with the effective reproductive number R going below 1, the case graph will begin to plateau in the last week of October, with the State reporting between 7,274 and 9,161 cases daily.

Puducherry

Puducherry records highest recovery rate of 91.39%

Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death and 149 new cases on Tuesday even as health authorities propose to raise awareness on the possibility of a second wave of infection during the upcoming festive season.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,004 samples. Puducherry accounted for 92 of the new cases, Mahe 37, Karaikal 13 and Yanam seven. In all, 457 patients recovered and were discharged across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 3.72%, case fatality rate 1.69% and recovery rate at its highest yet of 91.39%.