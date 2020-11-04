COVID-19: Manipur plans free mass testing

General tendency among the people to keep their ailment concealed is the main reason for the spread of the disease in the State, says Chief Minister N. Biren

The Manipur government is planning a free mass testing for all people for possible COVID-19 infection. This is a part of the new standard operating procedure the State had formulated.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren had said that there was a general tendency among the people to keep their ailment concealed. He said, “It is the main reason for the spread of COVID-19 in the State”.

Sources said that the people of the Imphal East and West districts would first be tested for the pandemic. Other districts would be covered later.

Most of the people did not disclose their symptoms and hence the government would conduct the mass free testing, official sources said.

Officials said that people in the areas declared as containment zones would first be covered.

The Health Department said in a press release that so far 185 people had died of COVID-19 in Manipur.