Coronavirus India lockdown Day 148 live updates | Lockdown may return to Assam if situation worsens, says Health Minister

Speaking during a press conference organised by the Health Ministry, on Tuesday, NITI Aayog Member V.K. Paul said that “while our vaccine candidates are progressing well there is no 100% guarantee that they will succeed”. India, then needs to remain strict about its containment and surveillance efforts, he said.

“We cannot afford to relax and lower our guard against COVID-19 as this can prove to be dangerous for India,” he warned.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Puducherry

COVID-19 hits war room operations

The novel coronavirus has struck at the nerve-centre of COVID-19 operations in Puducherry with positive cases being reported at the war rooms of both the health and police departments.

8.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

Return of migrants led to spike in Prakasam, says Collector

Taking all precautions, a citizen wears a mask as he passes by a wall painting suggesting protective measures against Covid-19 in Vijayawada on July 29, 2020 | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Attributing the spike in positive cases to migrants returning to their native places, Prakasam District Collector P.Bhaskar on Tuesday said the district had zero cases for three days when all those who returned from New Delhi after attending a religious congregation recovered. Stating that there was no scarcity of funds, he said oxygen facility would be provided to all the beds in the Government General Hospital.

Read more

7.00 am | Assam

Lockdown may return to Guwahati if situation worsens

Guwahati and some other parts of Assam may see a reimposition of the lockdown if the COVID-19 situation spirals out of control, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

His warning came hours after a four-day lockdown was imposed in Mizoram capital Aizawl from Monday night after a spike in cases.