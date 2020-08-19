‘Hefty fine if hospitals found overcharging’

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday directed all district collectors to take strict action against those hospitals that were covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), yet continued to overcharge COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to all district collectors, Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of MJPJAY, asked the officials to impose a fine five times the amount of bills that was charged to patients.

Apart from this, he also asked district collectors to cancel the registration of such hospitals and file a police complaint.

The State government has already capped charges for various treatments under MJPJAY, but several hospitals have been violating guidelines.