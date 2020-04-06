Coronavirus | Ganjam to penalise those without masks

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has said it will impose a penalty on those who are not covering their faces with masks while coming out when the lockdown is relaxed from 7 a.m. to noon.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said violators in urban areas would be fined ₹1,000 and those in rural areas ₹500.

Those roaming the streets without any reason would be taken into custody and put under 14-day quarantine.

If anyone has to come out of homes during lockout relaxation period, he or she will have to cover their nose and mouth with a mask, handkerchief, scarf or any other cloth covering.

Ganjam is the first district in Odisha to make covering of faces compulsory with penalty on violators, as part of COVID-19 fight.

Ganjam district administration has also become strict on people, who roam unnecessarily during the lockdown relaxation period from 7AM to 12noon. As per order of Ganjam district administration, such irresponsible persons roaming without any reason will be taken into custody and put under 14 days quarantine. It was also found that large numbers of people including senior citizens were coming out for long morning walks during lockout relaxation time.

On Sunday, 18 persons were arrested and 307 vehicles were seized in Berhampur city of Ganjam district for violating the lockdown norms.

Till now no COVID-19 case has been identified in Ganjam, the most populous district in Odisha. But threat of the killer disease looms in this district as thousands of migrant workers have returned back to their homes in Ganjam district from outside the State and other parts of Odisha.

On Sunday, Ganjam district administration declared Matia Sahi village under Golanthara police station limits as COVID-19 hotspot and sealed it off. This village now has 130 migrant labourers, who have returned back from COVID-19 hotspots in Bhubaneswar. All movements of people and vehicles in and out of Matia Sahi has been restricted till further orders. Any person violating lockdown of this village will be taken to compulsory quarantine centre on campus of nearby National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST). Inhabitants of this village are being checked up by a medical team, while home delivery of all essential commodities to them is being ensured.

Ganjam district administration has also imposed complete shutdown throughout the district for 19 hours from 12noon till 7AM on the next day.