Coronavirus: Aviation ministry employee tests positive

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said an employee of the ministry who attended office on April 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.

All colleagues, who came in contact with the employee, have been asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

“All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises,” the ministry said on Twitter. Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. The ministry also said that they are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling.

Watch | What is contact tracing?

“We stand by our colleague at Ministry of Civil Aviation who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support.” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter.

He also said that those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. “I wish him strength and speedy recovery,” he added.