National

Coronavirus | 3,336 Indians infected by coronavirus in 53 countries, say govt sources

Indian nationals are pictured outside a school that was turned into a centre to receive residency violators wishing to avail an amnesty Kuwait announced for April, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic crisis, in Kuwait City on April 16, 2020.

Indian nationals are pictured outside a school that was turned into a centre to receive residency violators wishing to avail an amnesty Kuwait announced for April, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic crisis, in Kuwait City on April 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Indians stranded abroad will have to be patient as the government is not evacuating them as part of a larger policy decision, says government sources

A total of 3,336 Indians in 53 countries were infected by the coronavirus while 25 lost their lives due to the disease, government sources said on April 16.

Watch | Guidelines for extended lockdown

They said Indians stranded abroad will have to be patient as the government is not evacuating them as part of a larger policy decision to check spread of the virus in the country.

The sources said India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries on commercial basis as well as grants.

On sourcing medical equipment from abroad, they said India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China.

Data | How quickly are coronavirus infections and deaths increasing in India, compared to the rest of the world?

India is looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 8:05:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-3336-indians-infected-by-coronavirus-in-53-countries-say-govt-sources/article31357569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY