Data | How quickly are coronavirus infections and deaths increasing in India, compared to the rest of the world?

As of April 11, COVID-19 cases in India were doubling every four to five days. COVID-19-related deaths were doubling every four to six days.

In the graphs, each line traces the trajectory of cases/deaths in a country. The darker, dotted lines are plotted to depict the rate at which cases/deaths are doubling in countries.

Cases

The chart shows the day-wise progression of cases since the 1000th case in each country. Fourteen days* have passed since India recorded its 1,000th case.

As of the 14th day, cases in India are doubling every four to five days, similar to the U.K. and Russia. Cases in Turkey are doubling every three to four days.

Day-wise case progression since the 1000th case in a country

image/svg+xml 500000 100000 50000 10000 5000 Days since the 1000th case No. of cases (log scale) 1 5 10 50 U.S. China Iran U.K. Turkey Russia India Cases double every day The U.S.' cases are doubling every two to three days Cases double every 2 days Cases double every 3 days Cases double every 4 days Cases double every 5 days

(If the graph doesn't appear in full, click here)

Deaths

The chart shows the day-wise progression of deaths since the 50th death in each country.

As of April 11, twelve days have passed since India recorded its 50th death. And as of the 12th day, deaths in India are doubling every four to six days, similar to Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

Day-wise deaths progression since the 50th death in a country