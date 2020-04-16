Watch | Guidelines for extended lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nation-wide lockdown to May 3. Detailed guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Wearing of face masks is compulsory in all public and work places. Ration shops, carts and shops dealing with groceries, hygiene items, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder etc, are allowed to operate.



District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. Services provided by self-employed persons such as electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters are allowed.



Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities are allowed. One passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat for four-wheelers and in case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted.



Travel by air, rail, metro, public buses, taxis, cab aggregators to remain suspended. Inter-district and inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities is not permitted.

All educational, training, coaching institutions shall remain closed. Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls to remain shut.



All social/religious gathering prohibited till May 3.



IT and IT-enabled Services allowed to operate with upto 50% strength. E-commerce companies are also allowed to function. Vehicles used by these operators allowed to ply with necessary permissions.



Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services are also permitted.



Places that provide accommodation for tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, will remain open.



No organisation/manager of a public place shall allow gathering of 5 or more persons. Gatherings such as marriages and funerals shall remain regulated by the District Magistrate.



Spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine. There should be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc.