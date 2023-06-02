Coromandel Express derailment live updates | At least feared 50 dead, more than 350 injured in Odisha’s Balasore district

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin extended his condolences to the victims of the accident.
- June 02, 2023 22:43M.K. Stalin expresses condolences
- June 02, 2023 22:40M.K. Stalin deputes a panel to oversee rescue of Tamils
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik following the accident and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train. - PTI
- June 02, 2023 22:38Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express inauguration cancelled
The ceremony to flag off the inaugural Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station has been cancelled in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha. - PTI
- June 02, 2023 22:29Amit Shah expresses condolences
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences
- June 02, 2023 22:23Helpline numbers set up by Odisha govt., Railways
The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.
The railway helplines are: 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).
- June 02, 2023 22:22Helplines numbers set up by South Western Railway
Helpline numbers set up by SWR at
Bangalore 080-22356409
Bangarpet: 08153 255253
Kuppam : 8431403419
SMVB : 09606005129
KJM :+91 88612 03980
- June 02, 2023 22:21President Droupadi Murmu says ‘deeply anguished’ to learn of train accident
- June 02, 2023 22:09Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw heading to accident site
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is heading to the train accident site in Odish’s Balasore where at least 50 passengers are feared dead
- June 02, 2023 22:08PM Modi takes stock of situation
- June 02, 2023 22:05Death toll rises to 50: officials
At least 179 people were injured and around 50 others were feared dead as several coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with another train on the other line, officials said.
- June 02, 2023 21:59West Bengal Chief Minster extends help
“We are sending a 5-6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations,” West Bengal CM said.
- June 02, 2023 21:5810-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar: Railway Spokesperson
At around 7 p.m., 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches, Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma
- June 02, 2023 21:57Major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in Balasore district of Odisha
A a major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in Balasore district of Odisha took place on June 2
