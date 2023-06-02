Coromandel Express derailment live updates | At least feared 50 dead, more than 350 injured in Odisha’s Balasore district

June 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Around 50 passengers are feared dead while more than 350 injured after several coaches were derailed in a major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2.

“At around 7 p.m., 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches,” Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.

The railway helplines are: 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have extended their condolences and dispatched teams to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

Follow live updates here: