Live

Coromandel Express derailment live updates | At least feared 50 dead, more than 350 injured in Odisha’s Balasore district

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot

June 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Locals gather after the Coromandel Express derails after hitting a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore.

Locals gather after the Coromandel Express derails after hitting a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore. | Photo Credit: ANI

Around 50 passengers are feared dead while more than 350 injured after several coaches were derailed in a major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2.

“At around 7 p.m., 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches,” Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.

The railway helplines are: 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have extended their condolences and dispatched teams to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

Follow live updates here:

  • June 02, 2023 22:43
    M.K. Stalin expresses condolences

    Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin extended his condolences to the victims of the accident.

  • June 02, 2023 22:40
    M.K. Stalin deputes a panel to oversee rescue of Tamils

    Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik following the accident and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train. - PTI

  • June 02, 2023 22:38
    Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express inauguration cancelled

    The ceremony to flag off the inaugural Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station has been cancelled in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha. - PTI

  • June 02, 2023 22:29
    Amit Shah expresses condolences

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences

  • June 02, 2023 22:23
    Helpline numbers set up by Odisha govt., Railways

    The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.

    The railway helplines are: 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

  • June 02, 2023 22:22
    Helplines numbers set up by South Western Railway

    Helpline numbers set up by SWR at

    Bangalore 080-22356409

    Bangarpet: 08153 255253

    Kuppam : 8431403419

    SMVB : 09606005129

    KJM :+91 88612 03980

  • June 02, 2023 22:21
    President Droupadi Murmu says ‘deeply anguished’ to learn of train accident
  • June 02, 2023 22:09
    Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw heading to accident site

    Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is heading to the train accident site in Odish’s Balasore where at least 50 passengers are feared dead

  • June 02, 2023 22:08
    PM Modi takes stock of situation
  • June 02, 2023 22:05
    Death toll rises to 50: officials

    At least 179 people were injured and around 50 others were feared dead as several coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with another train on the other line, officials said.

  • June 02, 2023 21:59
    West Bengal Chief Minster extends help

    “We are sending a 5-6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations,” West Bengal CM said.

  • June 02, 2023 21:58
    10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar: Railway Spokesperson

    At around 7 p.m., 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches, Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma

  • June 02, 2023 21:57
    Major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in Balasore district of Odisha

    A a major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in Balasore district of Odisha took place on June 2

Related Topics

railway accident / Orissa

