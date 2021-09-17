Congress wishes Modi on his birthday, but points to policy failures

Day being marked as unemployment day, says party

A host of Congress leaders on Friday, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday. But the party also claimed that the country is paying a price for his government’s failure on several fronts. And that is why the day is being as observed as “unemployment day”, “anti-farmer day”, “high prices day” and “crony capitalists day”.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said birthdays of former Prime Ministers are celebrated with different names like Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is Children’s Day, Indira Gandhi’s is National Integration Day, Rajiv Gandhi’s is known as Sadbhavna Day and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day.

But Mr. Modi’s birthday is being observed as ‘unemployment day’ across the country, the Congress spokesperson said and added that the party hopes God gives him “the wisdom to see where he is leading the country to”.

“It is the Prime Minister’s birthday and from this platform, we wish him a happy birthday. We pray for his well being, but we do believe that this day is being celebrated in many parts of the country as unemployment day, anti-farmer day, high prices day, crippled economy day, as winning over your crony capitalists friends day, as ED, IT, CBI raids day, and the corona mismanagement day,” Ms. Shrinate told reporters.

The Congress said India has the highest rate of unemployment despite the promise of creating two crore jobs every year; 61 lakh government jobs are lying vacant; farmers are on a protest for the past nine months over the new farm laws; demonetisation and GST have crippled the economy, investment is at its lowest while high prices of cooking gas, diesel, petrol, edible oil, pulses, and daily essential items have people’s lives difficult.

The Congress also attacked the central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for becoming a “frontal organization” of the BJP.

“We do believe that in the last seven years, you have failed on several fronts and we hope and pray that God gives you the wisdom to realise that this is what you have led the country to. This is where, you have failed and today as a result, India is paying a heavy price for it,” she said.

Ms. Shrinate alleged that while the country faced shortage of vaccines, oxygen, essential drugs the Prime Minister was too busy electioneering in Bengal and all the “red flags” were brushed aside to “suit his image”

Among other Congress leaders who wished Mr. Modi were Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, and Abhishek Singhvi.