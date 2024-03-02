GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will provide MSP to farmers ‘legally’, says Rahul Gandhi in MP

He was speaking at a public meeting in Morena.

March 02, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on March 2, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on March 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party will provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers legally if it came to power at the Centre.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Morena after his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan.

The BJP government at the Centre has waived loans of ₹16 lakh crore of 10 to 15 industrialists but it is denying (legally guaranteed) MSP to farmers, he alleged.

Farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana are currently agitating for legally guaranteed MSP for crops.

Mr. Gandhi also claimed that 73% people of the country including Other Backward Classes, Dalits and tribals do not have any representation in the government and various other sectors, and a caste-based census will ensure justice to them.

Such a census will ensure equal participation of these communities in various sectors, the Congress leader said.

Earlier in the afternoon, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari welcomed Mr. Gandhi and senior leader Ashok Gehlot at the border of Morena district. The Yatra resumed from Dholpur in Rajasthan after a five-day break.

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.