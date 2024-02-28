GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What is Minimum Support Price?

Watch | What is Minimum Support Price? 
| Video Credit: Richard Kujur

For the past few days, farmers largely from Punjab and Haryana have been marching to Delhi demanding a legal guarantee for MSP

February 28, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Richard Kujur

But what is MSP?

MSP stands for Minimum Support Price. It is the minimum rate at which farmers sell their crops to the government. This price prevents farmers from market fluctuation and offers stability and income security.

Established in 1965, the CACP or Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, recommends the MSP based on various factors. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by the Prime Minister, takes the final call on the MSP.

Watch the full video to know more.

Also Read: Why are farmers protesting again? | Explained

Script and Production: Richard Kujur

Related Topics

India / agriculture / food

