Watch | What is Minimum Support Price? 

February 28, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

But what is MSP?

MSP stands for Minimum Support Price. It is the minimum rate at which farmers sell their crops to the government. This price prevents farmers from market fluctuation and offers stability and income security.

Established in 1965, the CACP or Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, recommends the MSP based on various factors. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by the Prime Minister, takes the final call on the MSP.

Script and Production: Richard Kujur