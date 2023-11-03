HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress seeks revamp of Air Pollution Act

The demand came amid rising air pollution levels in the National Capital and other parts of the country

November 03, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - New Delhi

CUE API
Students wearing anti-pollution masks cross a road amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi, on November 3, 2023.

Students wearing anti-pollution masks cross a road amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi, on November 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on November 3 voiced concern over rising air pollution in the country and called for a total revamp of the Air Pollution Act and air quality standards to make them stringent and effective.

The demand came amid rising air pollution levels in the National Capital and other parts of the country.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said The Air Pollution (Control and Prevention) Act came into being in 1981. Thereafter, ambient air quality standards were announced in April 1994 and later revised in October 1998, he noted.

ALSO READ
Ban on construction if ‘severe’ air quality lasts in Delhi

In November 2009, after a thorough review by IIT Kanpur and other institutions a more stringent and wide-ranging National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) was put into effect. This covered 12 pollutants considered very detrimental to public health, he said, while sharing the press note that accompanied the implementation of NAAQS which reveals the thinking for the significant shift that took place then.

"It is now time for a revisit and a total revamp of both the Act and the NAAQS. Over the past decade and more, compelling evidence has accumulated on the impacts of air pollution on public health," Mr. Ramesh said.

The former environment minister said in January 2014, an expert steering committee on "Air Pollution and Health Related Issues" was set up and it submitted its report in August 2015.

ALSO READ
Fresh restrictions kick in as air quality turns ‘severe’ in Delhi: Primary schools to remain shut

"Since then the weaknesses in our enforcement machinery of both the law and the standards along with the emasculation of the National Green Tribunal have become painfully evident," Mr. Ramesh said.

"The National Clean Air Programme is chugging along without having any marked impacts. Air pollution hits the headlines mostly in November when the Nation's Capital chokes. But it is a daily agony across the country all round the year," the Congress leader said.

Delhi's air quality plummeted to the "severe plus" category on Friday morning, a stage at which all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region.

Related Topics

pollution / air pollution / pollution control / environmental pollution / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.