Ban on construction if ‘severe’ air quality lasts in Delhi

November 02, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - New Delhi

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said construction activities will be halted within a 1-km radius of the city’s pollution hotspots if the air quality in these areas remains “severe” for one week.

Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive day when Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality in some parts of the Capital was “severe”, and the city is likely to have “very poor” air for the rest of the week, it showed.

At 4 p.m., the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading was 364, up from 351 a day earlier, the data showed. A reading between zero and 50 on the AQI is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Entry of buses

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with various departments involved in controlling air pollution, Mr. Rai added that the Delhi government will ban the entry of diesel buses from NCR States and only allow CNG, electric, and BS-VI-compliant buses starting Wednesday.

“To monitor this, 18 teams have been formed with six members each. Of these, four are from the Transport Department and two from Delhi Traffic Police,” he said.

The Minister also said that Delhi Metro has been asked to increase the frequency of trains while the Delhi Transport Corporation has been instructed to hire 1,000 private ‘Paryavaran Buses’ running on CNG by November 10.

The Public Works Department has also been instructed to deploy mobile anti-smog guns at construction sites to reduce dust pollution. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to mix dust suppressants in water sprinklers for use not just in the hotspots but across the city, Mr. Rai said.

Meanwhile, the civic body, in a statement, said it has allocated ₹20 lakh per zone for augmentation of air quality management.

Funds for MCD zones

These funds will be provided to all zones of the MCD to improve air quality over the next three days by strengthening the machinery and manpower to mitigate dust pollution, it added.

Air pollution spikes in the national capital and several parts of north India every winter primarily due to meteorological factors and stubble burning.