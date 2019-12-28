National

Congress marks 135th foundation day

Congress foundation day celebration at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on December 28, 2019.

Congress foundation day celebration at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on December 28, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AICC

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, acknowledged the selfless contribution of millions of Congress workers through the ages.

The Indian National Congress on its 135th foundation day on December 28 said India has always come first for it through the ages and sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the party. On the occasion, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the party’s flag at its headquarters in New Delhi at 24, Akbar Road.

 

“135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress,” it said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders A.K. Antony, Motilal Vohra and Anand Sharma among others attended the event. Sonia Gandhi and Singh also distributed sweets among children present at the ceremony.

Amid raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Congress will take out marches across the country to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people.

Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Assam’s Guwahati, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

Comments
