Congress flag marches today

The Congress will take out flag marches under the slogan “Save Constitution, save India” across the country on Saturday to mark its foundation day.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal announced on Friday that other than the usual flag-hoisting ceremonies in Congress offices in the State capitals and the Delhi headquarters, the party would hold marches and read the preamble to the Constitution in various languages at the public meetings.

The Youth Congress is planning to send copies of the preamble to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministers, asking them to read it and understand the spirit of the Constitution.

Rahul’s itinerary

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will join the programme in Guwahati on Saturday. Guwahati was chosen as the venue for Mr. Gandhi’s speech because protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act began there.

“In the past few days, there has been widespread protests in colleges, universities and prominent institutions across the country against the government’s decision to implement the National Register of Citizens and the CAA. Faced by this massive backlash, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through the National Population Register,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He accused the police in BJP-ruled States such as Uttar Pradesh of attacking protesters.

“There were cases of deaths due to police firing at many places. The government has put itself in a bind on these issues with the PM, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister making contradictory statements on different occasions. The CAA proposes to violate the guarantees of Article 14, in contravention of the Constitution of India,” he said, adding that the NPR was only a way to implement the NRC.