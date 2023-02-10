Suitability of a candidate cleared by Collegium can’t be a subject of judicial review: Supreme Court

February 10, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 10, 2023, explained that "suitability" of a candidate cleared by the Collegium for appointment as a judge in a constitutional court cannot be a subject of judicial review.

The court highlighted this while pronouncing reasons for dismissing petitions claiming that advocate Victoria Gowri is ineligible for appointment as a Madras High Court judge.

"We have gone through Constitution Bench judgments and said we cannot get into suitability of the candidate," Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the Special Bench also comprising Justice BR Gavai which dismissed the case against Ms. Gowri, said.

On February 7, the Bench had declined to entertain the petitions filed by senior advocate R. Vaigai and Anna Mathew, represented by advocate Sanchita Ain, and had said that it would pronounce the reasons for the dismissal later.

By the time the apex court finished hearing the case, Ms. Gowri had taken oath as an Additional Judge of the High Court.

The Bench's refusal to look into the case had left the question whether the Collegium was fully informed about Ms. Gowri unanswered.

This was despite Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's or statement in open court on February 6 that the Collegium was considering the “developments” raised in a letter addressed to it by a group of 21 Madras High Court lawyers on February 1, highlighting that Ms. Gowri had made public utterances on social media that amounted to “hate speech, pure and simple, against minority communities” and she was ineligible to take oath as a High Court judge.

“We have a fairly robust scrutiny process. Let us not interfere with that… Assuming that the Collegium did not take everything into account may not be proper… We cannot go into the question of her suitability. We cannot direct the Collegium to re-consider. This is the case of an Additional Judge. Her confirmation as a Permanent Judge is further down… So, we will see. I don’t think we will be able to pass any orders at this stage,” Justice Khanna had addressed the petitioners during the hearing.

Mr. Ramachandran had submitted that the decision-making process was “affected and even stymied by necessary information about her not being placed before the Collegium”.