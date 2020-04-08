CITU raises concern over wage cuts, terminations in IT sector

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on April 8 wrote to the Union Labour and Employment Ministry highlighting cases of wage cuts and job terminations in the IT sector, in violation of the Ministry’s directive to companies during the lockdown.

In the letter to the Secretary, the CITU said this was its fifth such communication to it regarding the violations of the March 20 advisory to employers.

“Incidentally, all the cases of such gross violations brought to your notice for action were in the establishments owned by the Central government,” CITU general secretary Tapan Sen wrote.

After highlighting violations in banks, jute mills and tea gardens in West Bengal and border roads and hydro power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the CITU said this time it was raising concerns in the IT sector in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. It asked the Ministry to intervene in the matter as well.