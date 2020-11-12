Chirag Paswan to launch ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’ in Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan will take out a ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’ in the last week of November to thank voters for supporting his ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ campaign across the State.

The party made the announcement on Thursday, two days after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared. The party won the Matihani seat by a margin of 333 votes, while it was on second position in nine others. There were a total of 31 seats where the LJP polled more than the victory margin between the winning Mahagathbandhan candidate and the Janata Dal (United). In total, they received 25 lakh votes with a vote share of 6%.

“This was the first time our party decided to go solo in the elections. And we got love and support of 25 lakh Bihari voters for our agenda of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’. I will be visiting each district of the State, to thank the people for their support,” party President Chirag Paswan said.

The yatra comes at a time, when the LJP is besieged from all sides, with the JD (U) openly demanding its exit from the BJP-led NDA. The BJP has also not taken a kind view towards the LJP for hurting the alliance in more than 31 seats. The yatra will begin after November 20, when Bihar celebrates the Chhath festival.