Bihar Assembly election | ‘We are happy with LJP’s poll impact,’ says Chirag Paswan

The Lok Janshakti Party won just one seat of Manihari in Begusarai district, but it affected the prospects of the NDA alliance partner JD(U) in nearly 20 seats.

A day after Bihar election results came with a majority to the JD(U)-led NDA to form the government in the State, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said the party was happy with its poll impact.

The LJP, which had put up candidates to defeat the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), won just one seat of Manihari in Begusarai district in the election, but it affected the prospects of the NDA alliance partner JD(U) in nearly 20 seats.

“We wanted the BJP to emerge stronger from the election and we’re happy with the impact our party made in the poll…but, yes like other parties, we too wanted to win as many seats as we could, but our prime focus was to make the BJP emerge stronger,” Mr. Paswan told media persons in Patna, adding that the vote share of his party had seen an increase in the poll.

‘Nothing personal against Nitish’

He had “nothing personal” against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but “yes, there have been ideological differences between us”.

While campaigning, Mr. Paswan had repeatedly been saying that “after poll, there will be BJP and LJP government in the State” and “Nitish Kumar will not be the Chief Minister of the State again”.

In this election, the JD(U) got only 43 seats against the 71 it won in the 2015 Assembly election. However, the alliance partner BJP upped its tally from 53 to 74 to emerge as a senior partner of the NDA in Bihar.

Earlier, senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in their public meetings had repeatedly clarified that the “NDA in Bihar means only the BJP, the JD(U), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikasheel Insaan Party”.

“The LJP is no longer part of the NDA in Bihar,” said State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, senior State BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday asserted that “Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of the State…that was our commitment”.