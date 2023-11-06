HamberMenu
Chhattisgarh BJP shares video with new claims on Mahadev app

The video surfaced two days before the first phase of the Assembly election kicks off

November 06, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - RAIPUR: 

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh shared a video on Sunday in which an individual is making some new claims in connection with the alleged Mahadev app case. 

The video surfaced two days before the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election kicks off and two days after the Directorate of Enforcement said it was probing an alleged payment of about ₹508 crore by the Mahadev betting app promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over a period of time.

While the party shared the video on its X handle, its central media convener Siddharthnath Singh issued a statement referring to the said clip and said the truth of Mahadev app syndicate had come to light

“The people of Chhattisgarh were looted by the head of the government through betting business. The public is going to uproot such a government on December 3 but till then they do not have the right to sit on the chair. If there is even a little morality left, then Bhupesh Baghel should quit his post and answer the public as to why Chhattisgarh has been looted,” the statement read. 

The Hindu could not independently corroborate the identity or the veracity of the claims made by the person featured in the video.  

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Chhattisgarh / corruption & bribery

