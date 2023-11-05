HamberMenu
Centre bans 22 betting apps, including Mahadev Book Online

Mahadev Book Online is at the centre of a bribery allegation by the Enforcement Directorate against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

November 05, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations against the money laundering networks linked with the alleged Mahadev Book Online Betting app, which led to the recovery of cash of ₹5.39 crore and a bank balance of ₹15.59 crore, on Friday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday said that it had issued blocking orders against 22 “illegal betting apps and websites”, including Mahadev Book Online and Reddyannaprestopro at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request. “The action follows investigations conducted by the ED against [an] illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations,” the Union government said.

Bhim Singh Yadav, a constable in the Chhattisgarh Police, and one Asim Das are currently in custody for these charges, arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly money laundering.

ALSO READ
ED probes alleged payment of ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel by Mahadev app promoters

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a broadside against the Chhattisgarh government, chiding it for not acting on the app. “Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of [the] website/app under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said in a press statement. 

“However, they did not do so, and no such request [was] made by the State government while they have been investigating it for [the] last 1.5 years,” he said.

The ED is probing an allegation that the promoters of the Mahadev app had facilitated a ₹508 crore payment to “one politician ‘Baghel’,” an apparent reference to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The State is heading for its Assembly election this month, with the first round of polling scheduled on Tuesday. 

