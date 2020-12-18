Challenges on borders challenge resources: Rajnath

Due to challenges on both borders, there were challenges on resources as well. But to have success, the government and the Prime minister would ensure there was no shortage of resources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. “I can say with confidence,” he asserted.
“COVID-19 has adversely impacted our economy and we need to pay special attention to efficient utilisation of our budget,” Mr. Singh addressed scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the annual awards ceremony.
The armed forces would face many new challenges in the days to come and technology could be used positively. In such a situation, while carrying out a realistic assessment, there was need to develop the capabilities quickly, according to needs and requirements, he stated.
Mr. Singh handed over the DRDO-made Indian Maritime Situational Awareness System to Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and the Border Surveillance System (BOSS) to Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane.
DRDO’s contributions
Speaking of the challenges in tackling COVID-19, Mr. Singh said the DRDO made a significant contribution by producing ventilators, masks, PPE kits and sanitisers. “The DRDO has helped the public and institutions in Delhi and Bihar in a very short time, by setting up large COVID-19 hospitals,” he noted.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat said “presently we are witnessing that the private industry is also motivated and it needs scientists’ support.”
