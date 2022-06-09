CBI gets proposal for Interpol Red Notice against accused in Sidhu Moosewala case

Canada-based Satinderjeet Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the murder of singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that it has received the Punjab police’s proposal for issuing Interpol Red Notice against Canada-based Satinderjeet Singh, aka Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala a day after the incident on May 29.

CBI said the proposal came from the Punjab police’s Bureau of Investigation at 12.25 p.m. on May 30 through e-mail. A copy of the letter dated May 19 was attached. Also a hard copy of the same proposal was received by the agency’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) the same day.

After determining that the proposal had all the required details, the proposal was forwarded to the Interpol Headquarters in France’s Lyon on June 2, said the agency in a statement.

The proposal related to two cases registered by the Punjab police in 2020 and 2021. In both the cases, the police had got open warrants issued against Brar. They had also filed a chargesheet a few months ago, said an official.

The agency said the request for issuance of a Red Notice against another suspect, Harwinder Singh Rinda, had already been sent to the Interpol.

The CBI’s IPCU coordinates with sister law enforcement agencies for communications with the Interpol and assist them in ensuring that the proposals meet the required eligibility criteria.

“Interpol channels are used for informal international police-to-police cooperation and a Red Notice is neither mandatory nor a pre-requisite for sending extradition request, more so when the location of subject is known.

The CBI has been assisting all law enforcement agencies in the matter of international cooperation and is committed to assist in the best possible manner through various international channels,” the agency said.