Gangster Bishnoi was the mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala killing, say Delhi Police

The associate of main shooter arrested from Pune

Lawrence Bishnoi, centre, being produced at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, on June 05, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, the Delhi Police Special Cell said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.S. Dhaliwal said they had arrested the associate of the main shooter of Moosewala, identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal. The accused was arrested from Pune.

Mr. Dhaliwal said they had zeroed in on five accused involved in the singer’s murder. “He is the associate of the main shooter of Moosewala...Bishnoi is the mastermind of the killing, I can’t say how he carried out the murder,” the official said.

“We have identified five more suspects in the case,” the Special CP said, adding that Kamle is being jointly interrogated by the Maharashtra and the Delhi Police.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district. Senior police officers had said Bishnoi had planned the murder from inside the Tihar jail and ordered the hit job by getting in touch with his accomplice and Canada-based gang member Goldy Brar, who further asked his associates to kill Moosewala.

Meanwhile, a team of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrived in Delhi for interrogating Bishnoi in connection with the death threat letter received by actor Salman Khan.