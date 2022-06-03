Gang members planned Moosewala’s murder, Bishnoi tells police

Bishnoi claims he was not involved in the hit job

New Delhi:

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has told the police that while he was not involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, his gang members were involved in hatching the conspiracy against the singer. Bishnoi is the prime accused in the case.

“Bishnoi has said that his gang member Goldy Brar was part of the conspiracy to kill Moosewala. He hasn’t yet revealed the name of other gang members and their roles,” a senior officer of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, which is interrogating the gangster, said.

“During his interrogation, Bishnoi claimed that he had a rivalry with Moosewala as the latter was involved in the death of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera last year. Bishnoi said Moosewala had given shelter to Singh’s killers,” the officer added.

The officer said Bishnoi has been “uncooperative” during his interrogation and has not shared any details, such as the names of his gang members and their involvement in other cases.

Sources said that Bishnoi has so far not revealed the exact sequence of events of the murder.

Hours after the murder of the singer, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster and a close associate of Bishnoi, had claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Brar claimed that he along with Bishnoi had plotted the killing.

Bishnoi is currently facing more than 60 cases pertaining to extortion, murder, trespassing and is currently in the custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with a separate case.