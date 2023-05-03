CBI arrests former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services and his son on graft charge

May 03, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.

The agency has so far seized about ₹38.38 crore in cash, fixed-deposit receipts, keys of bank lockers and details of accounts in various banks.

On May 2, the agency initiated the searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad, after registering the case against Mr. Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal.

The CBI alleged that Mr. Gupta, during the tenure from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income.

After retiring from the service, the main accused started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based in Delhi. “The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh,” said the CBI in a statement.

During the searches, apart from the cash, the agency has seized jewellery in huge quantities and other valuable items.