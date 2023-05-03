HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI arrests former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services and his son on graft charge

The agency has so far seized about ₹38.38 crore in cash, FD receipts, keys of bank lockers and details of accounts in various banks

May 03, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
The agency has so far seized about ₹38.38 crore in cash, fixed-deposit receipts, keys of bank lockers and details of accounts in various banks. 

The agency has so far seized about ₹38.38 crore in cash, fixed-deposit receipts, keys of bank lockers and details of accounts in various banks.  | Photo Credit: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.

The agency has so far seized about ₹38.38 crore in cash, fixed-deposit receipts, keys of bank lockers and details of accounts in various banks.

On May 2, the agency initiated the searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad, after registering the case against Mr. Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal.

The CBI alleged that Mr. Gupta, during the tenure from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income.

After retiring from the service, the main accused started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based in Delhi. “The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh,” said the CBI in a statement.

During the searches, apart from the cash, the agency has seized jewellery in huge quantities and other valuable items.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.