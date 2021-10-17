Casteist remarks | Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail

The case pertains to offensive remarks made against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform in 2020.

Cricket Yuvraj Singh was on October 17 arrested by the Haryana Police and let on interim bail as per a High Court order in a case pertaining to offensive remarks against the Scheduled Castes on a social media platform.

Confirming the arrest, Nitika Gahlaut, Hansi Superintendent of Police, said that the cricketer was arrested and released on bail as per a High Court order.

A First Information Report was registered against Mr. Singh on February 14 at Hansi’s City Police Station for allegedly making offensive remarks against the Scheduled Castes on a social media platform during a live video chat with fellow cricket players. The case was registered under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, among others, on the complaint of Rajat Kansal, a Dalit rights activist.

Mr. Kansal had then told The Hindu that Mr. Singh had made unsavoury comments against the Scheduled Castes talking about fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in June 2020. He said the video went viral on the social media platforms and crores of people across the world watched it.

Mr. Singh had expressed regret for the comments after the controversy and apologised for unintentionally hurting public sentiments.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed that in case Mr. Singh was arrested on joining the probe, he should be released on interim bail on furnishing bail and surety bonds.

Mr. Kansal, however, alleged that the cricketer was given VIP treatment by the police during interrogation. He said that he had made an appeal before the Supreme Court against the grant of interim bail to the cricketer by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.