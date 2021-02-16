FIR against cricketer Yuvraj Singh

An FIR has been lodged against cricketer Yuvraj Singh for allegedly making offensive remarks against scheduled caste on a social media platform during a live video chat with fellow cricketers eight months ago.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Nitika Gahlaut said the case was lodged under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on February 14.

“The case was registered on the complaint of Rajat Kansal,” she added.

Mr. Kansal, a Dalit rights’ activist, told The Hindu that Mr. Singh had passed comments against scheduled caste while talking about cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Mr. Kansal, seeking action against Mr. Singh, said his feelings were hurt as a Dalit due to the remarks.

Mr. Singh had expressed regret for the comments after the controversy in June last year, and apologised for unintentionally hurting public sentiments.