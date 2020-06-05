Cricket

Yuvraj Singh apologises for casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

It was during one of the instagram live sessions with Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma that Yuvraj made the offensive comment about Chahal.

Former India star Yuvraj Singh on Friday apologised for making a casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal during an instagram chat, saying he “unintentionally” hurt public sentiments.

It was during one of the instagram live sessions with Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma that Yuvraj made the offensive comment about Chahal while talking about his regular social media posts.

In fact, an advocate from Hisar filed a police complaint against India’s twin World Cup hero, who was forced to issue an apology on his twitter page.

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same,” he wrote.

The veteran of 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests also clarified that he has “never believed” in any kind of discrimination.

“This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people.”

“I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception,” he said.

“My love for India and all its people is eternal,” he signed off.

Chahal, one of India’s premier spinners in white ball cricket, has made quite a name for himself on the video sharing social networking app TikTok.

