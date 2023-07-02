HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call centre fraud: ED arrests three for allegedly cheating foreign nationals

The agency seizes ₹90.37 lakh in cash after searches in locations linked to the accused in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

July 02, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) logo. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) logo. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three persons for allegedly running a syndicate that cheated foreign nationals, including those from the United States, Canada and Philippines, on the pretext of arranging loans at low rates.

Among the arrestees are “mastermind” Shahnawaz Ahamed Jeelani and his two close associates, Vipin Kumar Sharma and Viraj Singh Kuntal. The agency has taken their custody till July 5. Another close aide of the main accused has been identified as Mahmud Khan.

The ED also searched the locations linked to the accused persons in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Nagaur; Mathura, Kanpur, Allahabad and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. It seized ₹90.37 lakh in cash from three premises and incriminating materials from two call centres in Mathura, including the details of thousands of foreign nationals who were cheated over the years.

ALSO READ
CBI conducts searches in call-centre fraud case

According to the ED, it has unearthed money trail involving about ₹54 crore in-wired to India in more than 50 entities controlled by the accused.

Currently, they were running the Mathura call centres during night hours and cheating foreign nationals. Some of the people working there were found to be those who had been operating from the Jaipur call centres when the Rajasthan police had earlier carried out searches and made arrests based on multiple cases.

The syndicate had opened virtual entities in the U.S. by impersonating some Indian nationals, the agency said.

Related Topics

fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.