CBI conducts searches in call-centre fraud case

February 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at four locations in and around Delhi in connection with the allegation that some persons were cheating U.S. citizens through a mobile call-centre, by posing as tech-support executives.

During the operation, the agency seized over ₹3.09 crore in cash apart from 15 mobile phones, seven laptops and documents related to crypto investments and scripts used for interacting with the victims.

Among those named in the First Information Report were Harish Kumar, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Kumar Athotra and Raj Kumari. “It is alleged that they would take laptops on rent and change them every few months after deleting the data in order to evade detection. They also constantly changed their location,” said an official.

The accused impersonated as tech-support executives. They would call their potential targets via “Textnow” application and take control of their systems using remote access software like “Any Desk” on the pretext of solving the issues being faced by them.

They would then guide the targets to buy a gift card for installing/upgrading the security software (which was never actually done) and take the card number from them...the gift card numbers taken from the targets were sent to an exclusive telegram group for cash redemption through ‘hawala’ channel.

Unearthing scams

Recently, the CBI and the Delhi Police had assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in unearthing a scam through which over 20,000 U.S. and Canadian citizens were targeted over the past decade, on the pretext of remote tech-support.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice statement, five men were charged in an indictment, and a New Jersey woman also pleaded guilty. The fraud ring had allegedly generated over $10 million in proceeds. It identified four of the accused as Gagan Lamba and Harshad Madaan from Delhi; Vikash Gupta from Faridabad in Haryana; and Jayant Bhatia from Ontario, Canada. Gagan, Harshad, Jayant and one Kulwinder Singh from New York were also accused of money laundering and related offences.

The gang caused fraudulent pop-up windows to appear on the intended victims’ personal computers. “The pop-ups were designed, at times, to “freeze” the victims’ computers, which prevented the victims from using or accessing files on their computers. The pop-ups also claimed, falsely, that the victims’ computers were infected with a virus, or otherwise compromised, and directed the victims to call a telephone number to receive technical support,” the statement said.

The victims who called the phone numbers were connected to one or more call centres in India linked to the gang. The call receivers would convince the victims to allow remote access to their computers; would, on occasion, download and run a freely available “adblocker” tool and then claim to have resolved the issue, for which the victims were made to pay large amounts.