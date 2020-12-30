Cabinet nod for Akash missile export

Rajnath says it will be different from one currently deployed with Indian armed forces

As part of measures to boost defence exports, the Union Cabinet on December 30 approved the export of the indigenously developed and manufactured Akash short-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system.

“The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the export of Akash missile system and a Committee for faster approvals has been created,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter. The export version of Akash would be different from the one currently deployed with Indian armed forces, he stated.

So far, Indian defence exports included parts and components but the export of big platforms was minimal, Mr. Singh noted. “This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive.”

Akash has a range of 25 km and can simultaneously engage multiple targets in all weather conditions. It has a large operational envelope from a low altitude of 30 metres to a maximum of up to 20 km. It had been inducted and deployed by the Army and the Air Force.

“Akash is the country’s important missile with over 96% indigenisation,” Mr. Singh pointed out.

Vietnam evinces interest

As reported by The Hindu earlier, under the second Line of Credit (LoC) of $500 mn extended by India to Vietnam in 2016, Hanoi has expressed interest in procuring the Akash system and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter.

To achieve the target of $5 bn defence exports and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries, the government intended to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, he stressed.

In August, the Defence Ministry issued a draft ‘Defence Production & Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) 2020’ for public feedback with the aim to achieve a manufacturing turnover of $25 bn or ₹1,75,000 crore, including exports of $5 bn in aerospace and defence goods and services by 2025,