National

Cabinet go-ahead for MoU with Bhutan on environment, natural resources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a Cabinet meeting, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a Cabinet meeting, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

It will cover air, waste, chemical management and climate change.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bhutan for cooperation in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources.

Also Read | People may criticise us, but environment is top priority for Bhutan, says Lotay Tshering

The MoU, cleared at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation in environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the laws and legal provisions in each country,” the government said.

Also Read | Bhutan ends free entry for Indian tourists

The MoU will cover air, waste, chemical management, climate change and other areas and will remain in force for 10 years from the date of signing.

“The MoU shall facilitate exchange of experiences, best practices and technical knowhow through both public and private sectors and shall contribute to sustainable development. It provides the possibility for joint projects in areas of mutual interest. However, no significant employment generation is envisaged,” the government said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 7:24:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cabinet-go-ahead-for-mou-with-bhutan-on-environment-natural-resources/article31740885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY