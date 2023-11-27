HamberMenu
CAA final draft likely to be ready by March 30, 2024: Union Minister Ajay Mishra

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan entering India before December 31, 2014

November 27, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Ajay Kumar Mishra at an event of the Matua community in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

Ajay Kumar Mishra at an event of the Matua community in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said that the final draft of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA is expected to be ready by March 30 next year.

The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, while addressing a gathering of the Matua community at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, asserted that nobody can snatch citizenship rights from Matuas, who had fled religious persecution in Bangladesh.

Also read: Understanding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

"The process to roll out CAA has gained momentum in the last couple of years... some issues are being sorted out. Nobody can snatch citizenship rights from the Matuas. By March next year, the final draft of the CAA is expected to be ready for coming into force," he said to a thundering applause. Local BJP MP and Union minister Santanu Thakur was by his side.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan entering India before December 31, 2014.

Also read: Data | How many people died during anti-CAA protests?

Reacting to the claim, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, "The BJP remembers Matuas and the CAA only during elections. The saffron party will never be able to roll out CAA in West Bengal. The BJP's false claims are becoming clear to the Matuas and others. The saffron party will be rejected by all in next year's elections," he said.

