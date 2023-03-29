HamberMenu
Bypolls for one Lok Sabha and four Assembly constituencies on May 10

Results will be announced on May 13, for the bypolls being held in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, and the Assembly seats of Odisha’s Jharsaguda, Meghalaya’s Sohiong, and U.P.’s Suar and Chhanbey

March 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Election Commission of India on March 29 announced by-elections to four Assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission on March 29 announced by-elections to the Lok Sabha constituency of Jalandhar as well as four Assembly seats, to be held along with the Karnataka Assembly election on May 10.

The four Assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held are Jharsuguda (Odisha), Suar (Uttar Pradesh), Chhanbey (Uttar Pradesh) and Sohiong (Meghalaya).

The results will be released on May 13, along with the Karnataka results.

The Jalandhar seat had fallen vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. Mr. Chaudhary, who was 76 years old, had passed away following a heart attack while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The bypoll to Odisha’s Jharsuguda Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of Naba Kisore Das, who was shot dead by a police officer in January this year.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Suar Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, while Chhanbey is going to polls after the death of its sitting Apna Dal MLA Rahul Prakash Kol due to cancer.

Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan, son of U.P. strongman Azam Khan, who was the MLA from Suar was disqualified after being convicted in a 2008 case relating to a protest on a highway, and being sentenced to two years in jail.

In Meghalaya’s Sohiong Assembly seat, the bypoll is being held after the election was adjourned due to the death of a candidate of the United Democratic Party.

