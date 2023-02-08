PM Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today. Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address began in the Lower House yesterday.
- February 08, 2023 10:07PM Modi to address Lok Saha today
- February 08, 2023 10:05BJP MP seeks action against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey has submitted a privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress leader used unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements against PM Modi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The BJP MP had yesterday countered the allegations levelled by Mr. Gandhi against the Narendra Modi government, saying the Congress itself had favoured several industrial houses. The Congress MP, in his address, had accused PM Modi of helping and according favour to “industrialist friend” Gautam Adani.
- February 08, 2023 10:05Opposition presses for discussion on the Adani issue
BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the India-China border issue.
COMMents
SHARE