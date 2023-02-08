HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Budget Session live | PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha; BJP MP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

The Adani issue has dominated proceedings in both houses so far with the Opposition stepping up its attack on the Narendra Modi-led government.

February 08, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
PM Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, in the Lok Sabha today. (PTI File)

PM Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, in the Lok Sabha today. (PTI File)

The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions over the Adani issue, will have Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s speech today. The session is expected to witness heated scenes on Wednesday as the BJP has given a breach of privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the PM. On Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi led the Opposition attack as he targeted the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue. The Congress leader linked the rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014. His remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches.

The session, which began on January 31, is likely to continue till April 6 with 27 sittings and a recess. The first few days of the session were virtually washed out as the Opposition stalled proceedings on the Adani issue, seeking a discussion and an inquiry into allegations against the group.

  • February 08, 2023 10:07
    PM Modi to address Lok Saha today

    PM Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today. Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address began in the Lower House yesterday.

  • February 08, 2023 10:05
    BJP MP seeks action against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi

    BJP leader Nishikant Dubey has submitted a privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress leader used unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements against PM Modi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

    The BJP MP had yesterday countered the allegations levelled by Mr. Gandhi against the Narendra Modi government, saying the Congress itself had favoured several industrial houses. The Congress MP, in his address, had accused PM Modi of helping and according favour to “industrialist friend” Gautam Adani.

  • February 08, 2023 10:05
    Opposition presses for discussion on the Adani issue

    BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

    Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the India-China border issue.

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.