Parliament Budget Session live | PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha; BJP MP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

The Adani issue has dominated proceedings in both houses so far with the Opposition stepping up its attack on the Narendra Modi-led government.

February 08, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions over the Adani issue, will have Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s speech today. The session is expected to witness heated scenes on Wednesday as the BJP has given a breach of privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the PM. On Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi led the Opposition attack as he targeted the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue. The Congress leader linked the rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014. His remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches.

The session, which began on January 31, is likely to continue till April 6 with 27 sittings and a recess. The first few days of the session were virtually washed out as the Opposition stalled proceedings on the Adani issue, seeking a discussion and an inquiry into allegations against the group.