Parliament Budget Session live | Centre talks to opposition leaders in bid to end stalemate; Kharge calls meet to plan Opposition strategy

Adjournments have dominated proceedings in both Houses so far as the Opposition presses for a discussion and inquiry into the allegation levelled against the Adani Group.

February 07, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

Parliament is likely to take up a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address today, with sources claiming that the government reached out to the opposition. So far, both Houses have been unable to transact any significant business after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1 due to the opposition’s continuous protests over the issue. The Opposition has stalled proceedings on the Adani issue seeking a discussion and an inquiry into allegations against the group.

The session, which began on January 31, is likely to continue till April 6 with 27 sittings and a usual recess.