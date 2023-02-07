  1. Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a detailed discussion on the Adani issue.
  2. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a suspension of business notice to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies “losing market value”.

  3. BRS MP K Keshava Rao has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss Hindenburg Report on Adani Group.