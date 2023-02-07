Parliament could begin a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address today after the Cnetre reached out to the opposition, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.
As per the report, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal held meetings with floor leaders of opposition parties on Monday after proceedings were disrupted over Adani issue.
Opposition sources said the chances of Parliament functioning normally on Tuesday to take up a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address are “bright”.
