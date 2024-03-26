BRS MLC Kavitha says she would come out clean in Delhi Excise policy scam case

March 26, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha asserted that the ongoing investigation, into the Delhi Excise policy scam case, does not revolve around money laundering but rather points to a “political laundering case.” She highlighted the alleged affiliations of the accused to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that one has joined BJP while another is set to get the party ticket, with the third accused allegedly contributing ₹50 crore through electoral bonds to BJP.

Speaking to the media at the Rouse Avenue court complex in New Delhi before appearing at a court, she said that she would come out clean in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi court on Tuesday that they do not seek further custodial interrogation of BRS leader Kavitha. This declaration came as Ms. Kavitha’s custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case concluded, and she was presented in court by the ED.

Previously, the special court had granted permission for the ED to question Ms. Kavitha in custody. She was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15 in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

The ED has accused Ms. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, of playing a pivotal role in the ‘South Group’ which was allegedly involved in offering kickbacks worth ₹100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal in exchange of favours.